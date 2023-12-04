One Night, A Man Dressed As A Clown Chased Him Through The Woods

This man is from the UK, and in 2016, there was a massive “killer clown epidemic” going on at the time.

One night, at about 10 p.m., he was walking through the woods to a party that was further in the woods, in a more private spot.

Because it was so late and he was within the trees, it was pitch black in the woods. He couldn’t see anything too far in front of where he was shining his phone’s flashlight.

Nothing seemed too out of the ordinary as he made his way through the forest to get to the party.

When he ventured deeper into the woods, there wasn’t an easy path for him to take, but he took the fastest way to get to his destination.

“As I got around midway through, I heard something to my left. I turned and saw a shadowy figure sitting on a fallen log,” he said.

Understandably, this made him incredibly nervous, but since it was so dark, he couldn’t tell if the moonlight was playing tricks on him and if it was only shadows or if it really was a person.

In order to investigate, he shined his phone’s flashlight at the figure, and he was horrified by what he saw.

“Sat there, alone in the middle of the woods, was a large-ish man dressed as a clown with full face paint and sporting the creepiest smile imaginable,” he explained.

