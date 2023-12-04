Eggnog Nails Are The Dreamiest Manicure Trend This Holiday Season

The holiday season brings with it a parade of festive trends, and this year, it’s all about bringing the cozy, comforting vibes of your favorite holiday drinks right to your fingertips.

Eggnog nails, with their creamy, dreamy aesthetic, are the latest trend to take over our Instagram feeds.

But for this look, think less about the drink and more about its warm, milky tones and speckles of spice: a perfect blend of sophistication and seasonal cheer.

Understanding The Eggnog Nail Aesthetic

Before diving into the “how-to,” let’s break down what makes eggnog nails so enticing.

It’s a blend of creamy beige or off-white base, reminiscent of the rich, milky texture of eggnog, topped with delicate specks of gold or brown, mimicking the sprinkled spices.

This look is all about subtlety and elegance, making it a versatile choice for holiday parties and cozy winter days alike.

Prepping Your Nails To Be The Perfect Canvas

Like any great masterpiece, the perfect eggnog nail begins with a clean, smooth canvas.

