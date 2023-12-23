She Kicked Her In-Laws Out Of Her House After They Mistreated Her Dog And Bought Her Children Two Kittens For Christmas Behind Her Back

This 38-year-old woman and her husband, Dan, 42, have a wonderful marriage. Dan was married before, and he shares a 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter with his ex-wife.

Luckily, she has a good relationship with Dan’s children and his ex-wife. Several times a year, her in-laws come to visit.

Each time, it’s usually a roller coaster of great times as well as difficult ones. Dan’s parents are wonderful with their grandchildren, but they aren’t kind to Jerry, her Rottweiler.

Jerry is well-behaved and has been trained not to bark, growl, or jump on people. He doesn’t even slobber much. Their dog is like all other dogs who crave attention and want to be loved.

During these visits, her in-laws do the children’s chores, do pretty much all of their homework for them, and always give them lots of gifts and other goodies. Essentially, they’re the typical grandparents who enjoy spoiling their grandkids.

“However, they’ll completely ignore or be obnoxiously rude to the dog, and Dan and I have corrected their behavior each time we see it,” she said.

“Due to seeing the grandparents do it, the kids will start to ignore Jerry, and it just irks me to no end. Dan and I have told everyone that the dog lives here, too. He deserves not to be yelled at for laying at someone’s feet, nor ignored.”

A couple of days ago, her stepchildren expressed to Dan’s parents that they wanted two kittens for Christmas.

This was news to her, so she asked why they wanted kittens. In response, they said that kittens are adorable and enjoy playing.

