She Snapped And Called Her Young Aunt A Failure Because Her Aunt Dropped Out Of College, Has No Job, And Expects Her Grandma To Financially Support Her

Do you ever find yourself really frustrated with people you can tell aren’t living up to their full potential?

One teenager recently snapped at her young aunt, who, although she got into an amazing college, dropped out and has been spending all her time at home watching television.

She’s 17-years-old and graduated high school early. She recently enrolled in college and moved in with her grandparents after recent issues with her mother. She also has a young aunt, Kate, who’s only 21-years-old, and an uncle named Sam, who’s 25.

Kate and Sam live with her at her grandparents’ house and are more like siblings to her than her aunt and uncle. She was always inspired by Kate and Sam growing up, as they’re very smart.

“Sam goes to a very good college and is getting a degree in engineering,” she explained.

“Kate graduated top of her class with an [associate degree] and was accepted into a very good college as well.”

Unfortunately, it didn’t take Kate long to fall into a downward spiral. Although she got into a great school, Kate ended up dropping out during her first semester.

She also worked for a while but decided to quit for several reasons. Now, Kate has no money of her own and spends most of her time at home watching television.

She’s extremely disappointed in her aunt and can’t stand to see her waste away her days at home.

