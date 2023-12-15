She Spent 10 Years In Prison For Burglary, And Now She’s Sharing Tips On How You Can Keep Your Home Safe

The idea of someone robbing your home is something that probably lives in the backs of most homeowners’ minds. Many might believe that it would never happen to them, but according to Jacksonville State University, home burglaries occur every fifteen seconds in the United States. So, if you want to keep the bad guys at bay, it’s best to educate yourself on break-ins.

TikToker Jen Gomez (@jenjen.gomez) spent ten years in prison for cat burglary, and now, she’s breaking down the thought processes she used to scope out the homes she planned to rob so you know exactly how to keep your place safe from burglars.

The first thing she would do was check the weather a few days ahead of time. If the weather were supposed to be bright and sunny, she would aim for houses in more isolated locations.

She noted that on days with nice weather, people were often out and about doing yard work or going for strolls and just generally paying more attention to their surroundings.

According to Jen, the best time to commit a burglary was on foggy, rainy days. During those types of weather conditions, people stayed indoors and weren’t as observant of what was happening outside.

Even if they did spot what they thought to be a burglary, the rain made it difficult to gauge what exactly they saw. She added that law enforcement didn’t try to chase her down in bad weather because it was dangerous.

The second thing she would take into consideration was the time of day. The majority of people are out of the house between 7 AM and 4 PM.

They might return home for lunch at noon. Kids usually start coming home from school around three. So, the prime time for breaking and entering was between 8 and 11 AM. The next round of burglaries would be made between 1:30 and 3 PM.

Jen also shared that she preferred targeting homes with security systems because it meant they had something worth stealing.

