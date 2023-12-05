She’s Been Ignoring Her Sister-In-Law For Months Because Her Sister-In-Law Is Always Very Rude To Both Her And Her Husband, Who Is On The Spectrum

This 28-year-old woman is married to a wonderful man, 30.

She and her husband have been together for the last seven years, and she loves her husband’s family, except for his brother’s wife.

While her husband’s brother is a sweet guy, his wife, who he has been with for four years, hasn’t been kind to anyone ever since she was introduced to the family.

Even though she always made sure to be friendly to her brother’s partner, she didn’t receive the same kindness in return.

“She was always very rude, making mean comments, never eating the food I made for get-togethers, and even complaining to my brother-in-law that my mother-in-law and I are too close, and she doesn’t get the same treatment,” she said.

When her brother-in-law first started dating her sister-in-law, her husband’s brother spoke with their mother to question why she didn’t seem to like his partner as much as she liked her.

He then expressed that his partner was hurt that she referred to her as her daughter, which her mother-in-law still does to this day.

“My husband is on the spectrum, and it’s not very noticeable. She is constantly bullying him to the point that he had a nervous breakdown last Christmas and cried like a child on our bathroom floor,” she explained.

In her view, this behavior from her sister-in-law, which happened over Christmas, went way too far.

