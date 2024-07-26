She’s Thinking Of Divorcing Her Husband After He Insulted Her Cooking

Two years ago, this 35-year-old woman got married to her 38-year-old husband. She is a mom to a 17-year-old son from a previous relationship, and her husband has kids of his own.

Now, her husband is strangely jealous of her son and feels emasculated by him. Her husband is 5’10”, and her son is 6’2″ – her husband has said that her son’s size, as well as how fit he is, makes her husband feel overshadowed.

Her husband additionally pointed out that the height difference between him and her son causes him to feel inadequate.

Overall, her husband feels like her son being in their home makes him feel like he’s not that manly.

She and her husband have full-time careers, and she does all of the cooking at home. Not that long ago, her husband made some remarks about her cooking that truly hurt her feelings.

“He said my meals have become bland and unappetizing, implying that I’m not putting in enough effort,” she explained.

“He suggested that my lack of effort in the kitchen reflects poorly on me as a wife and mother. His comments felt like a personal attack on my efforts and my value in the family. After hearing this, I decided to stop cooking for him and his kids. I now only cook for my son and myself.”

“I told my husband that if he doesn’t like my food, then he should cook for himself and his children. I also reminded him that we live in a house that originally belonged to my late father, which he left to me. If he can’t appreciate my efforts, he can handle his own meals.”

As for her son, he has never once complained about her cooking. Her son eagerly eats what she makes and is appreciative of her hard work.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.