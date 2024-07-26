She Said She Would Pay For Her Friends A Restaurant, But Left Without Footing The Bill Since She’s Tired Of Them Taking Advantage Of Her

Back in her sophomore year of college, this 20-year-old girl made friends with about 7 people whom she says are pretty excellent.

They have been thick as thieves ever since then, and they all attend a pretty pricey college that doesn’t offer scholarships. Due to that, she knows it’s reasonable to believe that they all come from rich families.

Back when she first started getting friendly with these people, they would grab drinks or meet up for brunch and split the bill all the time.

“However, I’ve been brought up to never let others pay and would offer to cover the bill whenever I could,” she explained.

“No one else offered to cover but I believe it’s just not common where they’re from. A few months ago, we were talking about our parents’ occupations, and I told them about my family. A quick Google search of my name brings up my father’s page; however, they had never connected the dots regarding our relationship.”

“My father is well known in the real estate industry and makes quite a bit of money. Since then, I’ve been labeled as the ‘rich friend’ in our group.”

She only gave her friends tiny details about what her mom and dad do, but they were able to quickly piece together the bigger picture, and it wasn’t possible for her to lie to them about it.

From there, any time she would go shopping with her friends, they would make a spectacle of her if she purchased cheap items.

They also would make snide remarks about her using public transit when she could clearly afford to ride around in Ubers or private jets or comment that she has so much money she should be able to buy a new outfit every single day.

