Women Are Still Reporting Higher Levels Of Stress Compared To Men And Can Benefit From More Social Support, According To A Recent Survey Conducted By The American Psychological Association

In the latest Stress In America survey conducted by the American Psychological Association in October, which involved over 3,000 adults across the nation, it was found that women reported higher stress levels on average compared to men– 5.3 versus 4.8 on a scale of 10.

Additionally, a greater percentage of women– approximately 27%– rated their stress between 8 and 10, compared to 21% of men.

Furthermore, women were more inclined to strongly agree with the statement that no one comprehends the extent of their stress and were less likely to say that they recover from stress quickly.

According to Rosalind S. Dorlen, a clinical psychologist who has been studying women’s stress for decades, women nearly always report feeling more stressed out than men.

“Men experience stress differently. They are much more able to dissociate,” she said.

But despite psychologists not being shocked by the persistent feelings of being overwhelmed reported by women, they are still extremely worried and see the survey results as a dire prompt for action.

In this year’s survey, individuals across all genders identified with health and financial concerns as major stress factors. However, women were more prone than men to feel overwhelmed by financial issues– 50% of women compared to 44% of men– including stress related to both necessary and unforeseen expenses.

Additionally, women more frequently than men pointed to family obligations– 58% versus 52%– and relationships– 49% versus 44%– as significant sources of stress in their lives.

A strong support network is an essential countermeasure to stress, as studies demonstrate it can mitigate the physical and mental impacts of stress.

