A Recent Survey Revealed That Americans Remain In Lackluster Relationships And Stick With Old Workout Routines For The Same Reason: It’s Easier Than Making A Change

It seems that a lot of Americans view their workouts in a similar light as their romantic relationships, and unfortunately, it’s not a very flattering comparison.

According to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll, more than 50% of Americans tend to stick with familiar workout routines and remain in lackluster romantic relationships simply because it’s less hassle than making a change.

This survey, which gathered responses from 2,000 Americans who exercise on a weekly basis, also revealed that 20% find it more challenging to stay committed to a workout routine than a romantic partner.

In fact, in the past decade, the average American has experimented with around five different exercise plans, yet they’ve only had about four significant romantic relationships.

Perhaps surprisingly, approximately 68% of respondents admitted that they tend to adhere to an exercise regimen that might not be effective only because it feels familiar and comfortable.

In the same vein, about 53% of those surveyed reported feeling inclined to remain in a relationship with the wrong partner due to comfort and ease as well.

The survey also explored the concept of what constitutes a “perfect match” in a relationship. About 66% of respondents believed that a perfect match is when someone or something aids individuals in achieving their goals.

For 61%, it’s defined as someone or something that evokes warm and positive emotions. Lastly, 47% claim that a “perfect match” is someone who encourages them to be their best selves.

The findings revealed that the average American has identified four ideal matches in their lives already– with 46% believing they’ve found their best friend, 41% finding their therapist or psychiatrist, 41% finding their romantic partner, and 40% nailing down a doctor they really like.

