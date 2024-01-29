Census Data Suggests That $74,000 Is The Average Middle-Class Income In America, But He’s Explaining Why Gen Zers Disagree And Believe You Have To Earn A Lot More To Live Comfortably

When you think of someone being ‘middle class,’ what do you think is the minimum amount of money they make per year?

After analyzing Census data, it’s been said that around $74,000 is the average income for a middle-class American.

However, one TikTok user recently explained why people belonging to Generation Z disagree with that number and feel that to live comfortably in the middle class, you should be making a lot more.

“Gen Z doesn’t agree that $74,000 is middle class,” says Freddie Smith, a realtor and TikTok content creator, at the start of his video, citing a Newsweek article.

“No kidding; it’s not even close. Check this out.”

Freddie then begins to break down the hypothetical monthly expenses of a 25-year-old member of Gen Z who has a bachelor’s degree and makes $74,000 annually.

However, even this is a somewhat rare scenario, as Frankie says most members of Gen Z are making between $40,000 to $60,000.

“The take-home after taxes, 401k, and health insurance is $4,300,” explains Freddie.

Freddie then explains that the average student loan payment is around $500 monthly, knocking down the take-home amount to $3,800.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.