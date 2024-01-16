Follow These Text Etiquette Tips To Prevent Yourself From Committing A Faux Pas In Any Group Chats

Did you ever think we would live in a time where we needed to learn about “texting etiquette?”

Well, that is the case, as living in a digital age means you have to know how to conduct yourself digitally, whether on social media or while exchanging text messages and calls.

Group chats are a great way to communicate with multiple people, from friends to relatives to coworkers. While group chats with some of your closest friends and family may be pretty casual and have little to no boundaries regarding what you can send and when you can send it, ones with those you aren’t very close to should be different.

So, if you’ve been put in a group chat with people you’re not very close to and aren’t sure how to approach the situation, here are some group text etiquette tips that will help you keep things calm, professional, and considerate.

Avoid adding too many people to the group

If you want to send a group text, make sure you only add people you feel are necessary. Large group chats get confusing for some people, as not everyone may have each other’s number, and it can be hard to talk about only one subject as you get bogged down with notifications. If you need to send a message to more than 10 people, consider sending out an email instead.

Try not to send too many messages at once

One of the reasons why group chats were created was for efficiency. Therefore, you want to continue being efficient by only sending one to two texts at a time. Gather all your thoughts in one text message and then edit it down so the recipients get the basic details they need.

Sending too many texts at once can be really annoying, especially if the recipients are in the middle of doing something else.

