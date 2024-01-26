He Told His Girlfriend That The Reason Why Their Kids Hate Her Cooking Is Because She “Lacks Attention To Detail,” Doesn’t Season Food Properly, And Overcooks Everything

This man and his girlfriend currently have kids together, and he works full-time; meanwhile, his girlfriend stays at home.

So, when it comes to meals, he only really cooks once or twice a week, and his girlfriend covers the rest. Yet, their children much prefer his cooking over his girlfriend’s.

“The kids really enjoy my cooking and are always happy when it’s my turn to cook,” he explained.

“They always finish their meals and say how good it was.”

But, whenever his girlfriend takes over for mealtime, their kids always “grumble” and claim that the food is awful.

This obviously makes his girlfriend really upset, too, because she always spends time cooking. Plus, the kids’ comments just make her feel unappreciated.

According to him, neither of them was actually ever taught how to cook. However, he’s taken the initiative and tried to better his cooking on his own.

“I have spent time learning some basics of how to cook and prepare meat, how to properly season food, and how to make basic pan sauces, as well as trying to master a handful of simple dishes,” he explained.

So, when he was talking to his girlfriend the other night, he decided to share his two cents on why the kids really don’t like her cooking.

