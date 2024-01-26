It’s Possible To Reparent Yourself After Growing Up With A Narcissistic Parent And Heal Your Inner Child: Here’s How

It’s safe to say that people with difficult parents, especially narcissistic parents, are going to struggle with certain things as adults.

For instance, if you grew up with selfish, narcissistic parents, you likely have had your fair share of struggles with mental health issues and trying not to let your childhood trauma affect too many aspects of your adult life.

One of the hardest things to accept when you’re an adult who was raised by toxic parents is that you’ll have to reparent yourself.

This means working to teach yourself how to stand up for yourself and cope and get through challenges in life – something your parents should have taught you but never did.

Here are a few tips for reparenting yourself and growing as a strong adult after having to put up with narcissistic parents.

Communicate with yourself

When you’re born to toxic parents, you subconsciously put up a lot of guards and will do whatever it takes to protect yourself in your life.

You may hear your inner voice telling you not to do something or holding you back from something because it makes you feel anxious. When you feel that happening, you should try talking to yourself.

It may sound weird, but if you feel like a part of you is holding yourself back from something, you could ask yourself, “What are you scared of?” or “What are you protecting me from?”

