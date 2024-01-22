Sensory Gardens Are Meant To Activate The Five Senses, And Here’s How To Create One For Yourself

Gardens are more than just a boost in curb appeal. Not only do they beautify your outdoor space, but they also provide a safe haven for wildlife. When designed with the utmost care, a garden can engage all five senses, which is what’s called a sensory garden.

Sensory gardens are meant to activate the five senses—sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste. They create an immersive experience that can be uplifting and calming. Sensory gardens are incredibly beneficial to people of all ages. Creating a sensory garden allows you to spend more time outdoors, connect with nature, reduce stress, and practice mindfulness.

Sensory gardens should have a diverse spread of vegetation and include elements such as color contrast, varying patterns, assorted shapes, and a mix of textures. Non-natural features like sculptures, birdhouses, fountains, wind chimes, and pathways are also important for the overall richness of a sensory garden.

If you would like to make your own sensory garden at home, here are some suggestions for how best to stimulate the senses.

Sight

To ensure that your sensory garden is visually pleasing, you need to pick plants that are a feast for the eyes. They should be vibrant in color and differ in shapes and sizes. You can also play around with the structure of your garden by incorporating taller trees and bushy shrubs for contrasting height and depth.

Colorful wildflowers will attract pollinators to your garden, which adds movement and extra dimension. Tulips, dahlias, foxgloves, zinnias, coneflowers, marigolds, and butterfly weeds will provide a ton of visual interest. Consider planting some flowers in brightly colored pots to add more detail for the eyes to take in.

Sound

Sound is an essential part of a sensory garden. Chirping birds, buzzing bees, and the soothing trickle of a water fountain all contribute to an environment that feels safe and relaxing. It might seem tricky to plant with the sense of sound in mind, but it’s actually much easier than you think.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.