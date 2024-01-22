Social Media Trends Are Pushing Tweens To Try Out Skincare Routines Sooner Than Ever: Here’s How To Navigate The Craze And Discern When It’s Best To Introduce Your Kids To Healthy Skin Habits

In a world where social media platforms like TikTok have become a hub for beauty gurus worshipped by younger generations, it’s not surprising to see tweens getting curious about skincare routines earlier than ever.

And while these platforms can be a treasure trove of information, they also raise critical questions for parents. For instance, when is the right age to introduce skincare to children, and what products are appropriate?

The Social Media Influence: A Double-Edged Sword

TikTok has transformed how young people engage with beauty and skincare. This platform is brimming with skincare advice, routines, and product recommendations, spurring an early interest among tweens.

But, despite some of this information being educational, it’s still crucial for parents to guide their children and help them discern what practices are beneficial versus harmful or simply unnecessary for their young skin.

The Right Time To Start Skincare

Now, no two kids are alike, but puberty will bring about significant skin changes among most adolescents– making ages 12 to 14 ideal for introducing a basic skincare regimen.

This period typically marks the beginning of concerns such as acne, oily skin, or dry patches.

However, it’s important to remember that each child’s skin is unique, and a one-size-fits-all approach simply doesn’t work in skincare.

