She’s Showing You What A $7,000 A Month New York City Apartment Looks Like

It’s no secret that New York City real estate is especially, well, unique. New York is known for being one of the most expensive cities in the world and trying to find an apartment that “has it all” can seem nearly impossible, especially if you don’t have a ton to spend.

Ally Shapiro (@allyshaps), daughter of famous New York City ‘Real Housewife’ Jill Zarin and entrepreneur, recently took to TikTok to show her viewers how just because someone can rent an expensive New York City apartment doesn’t mean they’re living in the height of luxury.

“Let me show you what $7,000 a month gets you in New York City,” says Ally at the beginning of her viral video.

In her video, which she posted last October, Ally explained that the monthly rent on her one-bedroom East Village apartment that she shared with her boyfriend would increase, leading them to move out.

The apartment, which would’ve cost Ally a whopping $7,000 a month with the heightened rent, was only 570 square feet and not as luxurious as one may assume.

Ally filmed around her one-bedroom apartment and pointed out the kitchen, which had a nice, large fridge and decent counter space but was still fairly small.

“But the finishings are amazing, especially for New York,” says Ally.

As Ally continued to film the rest of her apartment’s living room area, she pointed out that it was a “modern, clean apartment.”

However, there really wasn’t much to it. The living room space was rather simple and plain, not giving Ally much of an opportunity to fit anything other than the basic home furniture she needed in it, like a small circular dining table, a couch, and a coffee table.

