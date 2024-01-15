When She Was A Little Girl, A Dangerous Man Escaped From Police Custody While She Was Playing In The Park, And She Later Found Him Staring At Kids Outside A School

Looking back on childhood memories as adults can provide us with the insight we didn’t have as children. This woman realized as an adult just how freaky this childhood experience of hers was.

She grew up in the 80s and 90s and attended private school. Summer vacations for private schools were scheduled differently than public schools.

One early September afternoon, when they were 9-years-old, she and a friend from school were playing at a park. At first, it was just an ordinary afternoon. However, that quickly changed.

“I remember a police officer marching up to us. She said, ‘Girls, I need you to leave this park. A dangerous man has escaped from police custody. Do not under any circumstances approach him, but if you see him, you need to call the police immediately,'” she explained.

Then, the police officer gave the girls a physical description of what the man looked like and what he was wearing, which included a waistcoat.

While this was definitely a scary experience in hindsight, as a child, she had a very different perspective.

“Of course, we thought this was extremely exciting. I was reading Secret Seven stories at the time, where kids solve crimes, and in my child’s head, I couldn’t help but compare us to the kids in these books,” she reminisced.

After the talk with the police officer, the girls left the park and walked around for a few hours. Later, they ended up about half a mile away from the park, heading down a road where children were leaving a public school. Both of the girls were familiar with the school because they’d attended Brownies there in the past.

Suddenly, the girls saw someone at the school who was very out of place.

