She’s Talking About The Worst Things She Encountered While Working As A Personal Assistant In LA

There are so many jobs in the world that sometimes it’s hard to find one that fits you. Some people go to college to try and figure it out.

Others do apprenticeships with business owners. Not everyone has the same path, and it doesn’t always go the way we plan.

One TikToker (@_sadielane) shared her experience as a personal assistant working in Los Angeles.

Sadie Lane’s first video about being a personal assistant was posted in July of 2022. She opens the video explaining that she’d been a personal assistant “basically on and off for the span of 10 years; it was my first real job.”

Sadie goes on to say that the first thing she did when she started working for a new client was to ask if she needed to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and that every single client said she didn’t have to.

She quips that her clients most likely never felt the need to have her sign an NDA because she was “a good little Mormon girl for most of these years, and they were like, ‘What are you going to do?'”

Sadie expresses that as a personal assistant, she respected her clients’ privacy, especially because the job requires close involvement in the clients’ personal lives.

“I had to go through someone’s divorce records, page by page, once,” Sadie said.

She also had to go through clients’ tax and other financial records, and she made it clear that she had no interest in airing out her clients’ personal affairs.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.