With Rent Prices On The Rise, He And His Girlfriend Decided To Live In A Storage Unit After Struggling To Find Affordable Housing

In most cities across the nation, rent prices are surging to absurdly new highs, with apartments costing thousands of dollars per month.

Not everyone can afford to shell out that kind of money, so that leaves some people without a proper place to live. In order to save money, one couple moved into a storage unit.

A man named Leland (@fullestness) and his girlfriend, Breanna, have been struggling to find affordable housing for a while and decided that a storage unit would make a suitable, albeit illegal, dwelling.

On TikTok, Leland documented what living in a storage unit is like. In a series of videos, he gave a tour of their secret space.

“I live in the storage unit because it’s cheap in comparison to an apartment,” he said. “Living here is actually really comfortable. I get a lot of things that I need and want to get done here.”

He added that he was able to exercise, use the bathroom, and play music anywhere in the unit. The building was also climate-controlled, so he and his girlfriend could stay warm.

Since the facility was open 24 hours a day, this allowed them to come and go as they pleased.

To conceal the fact that they were crashing there, they stacked a wall of cardboard boxes in front of their space.

Their setup included a couch, a dresser, a bookshelf, and various storage containers, not unlike a studio apartment.

