His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Threatening To Leave Him Because He Won’t Massage Her Gross Feet

Four years ago, this 28-year-old guy started dating his 27-year-old girlfriend, Mona, and they currently live together.

Overall, his relationship with Mona is great, though they do occasionally get into disagreements. Mona is 19 weeks pregnant, and they are expecting their first child together soon.

They were shocked when Mona got pregnant, as this was not planned, but they’re thrilled to build a family and become parents.

Mona did have a hard time with nausea at first, but things are improving. He did his best to be there for Mona and offered to do all of the cooking and chores around their house so she could relax.

“To be clear: I’ve always found feet gross, I just can’t help it,” he explained. “I’m not literally scared by them and can even appreciate pretty feet, but I really don’t want to touch them or have them touch me; it gives me goosebumps.”

“Mona knows it and used to tease me about it. Recently, she started to complain about sore feet, and she asked me to massage her feet, so despite my aversion to feet, I massaged her a few times.”

But now, Mona is expecting a daily foot massage that lasts at least 20 minutes. Yesterday, he attempted to tell Mona that while he adores her, he hates massaging her feet, so perhaps she could go to the spa for that.

Mona freaked out and called him selfish and a jerk before pointing out that they need to save up their money for their baby.

Mona also accused him of putting his own comfort above their future and their baby. He countered that they make great money, so if she wants to go get a foot massage at a spa, they can afford to do that.

