In A New Study, Women Were Able To Reduce Their Biological Age By An Average Of Five Years In Only Eight Weeks By Making Specific Diet, Sleep, Exercise, And Stress Management Changes

If you want to reverse the aging process, making some lifestyle changes to your diet, exercise routine, and sleep habits could be the key.

According to a new study, a group of six women reduced their biological age by an average of five years in just eight weeks. The study was published in the peer-reviewed research journal Aging.

The women were between the ages of 46 and 65. For the eight-week-long experiment, researchers instructed them to make specific alterations to their diet, sleep, exercise, and stress management tactics.

The women were told to eat a diet of greens, vegetables, seeds, and liver. They also consumed berries, garlic, and tea for DNA methylation support. In addition, they were given relaxation guidance and probiotic and phytonutrient supplements. The women also had to get seven hours of sleep each night.

At the end of the experiment, blood tests showed that in five of the six women, there was up to an 11-year reduction in biological age.

The average participant experienced a 4.6-year decrease. None of the women stayed consistent with the routines, and they weren’t expected to.

The researchers did not require the women to follow the protocol completely, especially since the experiment took place during the holiday season, which is usually considered the most difficult time of the year for anyone to maintain a strict regimen.

However, those who stuck to the routine 82 percent of the time experienced the most significant improvements in their biological age.

Biological age basically refers to how old your cells are, while chronological age is how long you’ve been alive.

