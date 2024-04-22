Her Sister’s Offering To Pay To Freeze Her Eggs So She Can Use Them, Because She’s Really Uncomfortable With The Idea Of Her Sister Having Her Baby

I’ve always felt terrible for people who want children but struggle reproductively. It’s one of those situations where you feel like you should be able to do it, but something out of your control is preventing you.

One woman is in a rough position, as her sister is offering to pay for her to have an egg-freezing procedure but wants to use some of her eggs to have a baby in return.

She and her sister’s family have a history of ovarian cancer. Their mother had it, and her sister was diagnosed with it at a young age. Because of the diagnosis, her sister opted to have her ovaries removed but couldn’t afford to have some of her eggs frozen first.

“After a recent health scare, I am considering having my ovaries removed as a precaution,” she said.

“My boyfriend and I are very much on the fence about kids, but we’re more on the side of not having them. So, I’m iffy about wasting money on having my eggs frozen since it’s not covered by my insurance.”

She wanted to talk to her sister about getting her ovaries removed since she had been through the process before. Then, when she revealed that she was debating whether or not to freeze her eggs, her sister hit her with a surprising proposition.

Her sister mentioned that she had been wanting a baby of her own for some time now but has been in a difficult position since she doesn’t have any frozen eggs. Then, her sister proposed she pay for her egg freezing so that she could use some of her eggs to have a baby.

“The cost is the major factor that [made me] disinclined to do it,” she explained.

“If I don’t have to pay for it, it’s kind of a no-brainer [to have it done] as a ‘just in case I change my mind’ sort of thing. However, this offer has strings attached. She desperately wants a baby that is related to her. This completely put me off the idea. I just feel totally uncomfortable with the idea of my sister having my baby.”

