Massive Sequoias In California May Be At Risk Due To Wildfires, But Recent Studies Have Shown That These Trees Are Starting To Thrive In The United Kingdom, A Completely Different Climate From Their Native Habitat

Every year, nature lovers travel to California to walk among the breathtaking and beautiful sequoia trees found in several national parks and forests.

These trees are distinguishable and stunning, with their complex bark and massive heights up to 300 feet tall.

Unfortunately, as climate change takes its toll, the gorgeous California sequoias are at risk, especially due to dangerous incidents like wildfires. It’s scary to know that the state’s cherished parks and trees could face a lot of damage in the next few years.

However, there is a silver lining, as recent studies have shown that sequoias are starting to thrive in a totally different climate from their native habitat. Can you guess where that is? It’s in the United Kingdom.

While sequoias are native to northern California, Patrick Matthew, a Scottish merchant, introduced them to the UK in 1853, planting them in gardens and along roads.

Fast forward to today, and there are now approximately half a million giant sequoias and related coastal redwood trees located in the United Kingdom, according to a recent study released by the Royal Society Open Science Journal.

The sequoias in the United Kingdom are considered decorative or ornamental, as they’re being planted and not reproducing or naturally growing over there on their own. In fact, the only known place where the massive sequoias grow naturally is in California.

However, the ones found in the United Kingdom seem to be doing well in the climate they’re planted in. Although they cannot naturally reproduce on their own in the UK, if well taken care of and observed, they can potentially live up to 3,000 years.

So why are people so interested in sequoias in the United Kingdom when they’re not native and were originally planted for decoration?

