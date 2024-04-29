She Vanished In 2014 After Going On A Bad Date, Then Getting Into An Argument With Her Roommate, And Six Other Women From Her Hometown Disappeared During The Same Time Period

Born on June 5, 1986, Charlotte Eliza Trego grew up with her family in Chillicothe, Ohio, and even though she was the youngest of her three siblings, she always stood out from the crowd.

“She was more loud than the rest of them. She’d like to have a lot of fun,” recalled Yvonne Boggs, Charlotte’s mother.

As a child, Charlotte and her family would often go fishing. In her hometown, there wasn’t much else to do aside from exploring the great outdoors, so activities like boating, canoeing, and hiking were common.

According to Yvonne, Charlotte was a “tomboy” who absolutely loved the simple things – like playing in the creek or climbing some trees. She also had a very tight-knit relationship with her father, Richard Trego, who was a stock car driver.

However, when Charlotte was still just a young girl, Yvonne and Richard got divorced. Then, in 2002, Richard passed away following a prostate cancer diagnosis, and the loss was especially hard on Charlotte.

“She took it the worst. I mean, because she was really close to her dad,” Yvonne said.

While dealing with the grief, Charlotte’s life began to unravel. Her grades at school started to slip, and her mom realized that she was going through some changes.

Yvonne’s daughter, who was previously boisterous and outgoing, was becoming more reserved and distant from their family. Then, Charlotte reportedly “got messed up with the wrong crowd.”

So, at the age of 16, Charlotte had her first baby – a daughter named Chloe – with a boy from her high school. Apparently, he even wanted to marry Charlotte, but Yvonne wouldn’t let that happen. She knew that the baby’s father had a record involving drugs, and she wanted to shield her family from that.

