She Vanished In 2015 After Heading Out To Run Errands, And A Male Acquaintance Used Her Credit Card After She Went Missing But Claims He Was Not Involved In Her Disappearance 

Born on December 20, 1975, Karen Rae Bosta is the youngest of two in her family and grew up in New Jersey.

As a young adult, she studied Early Childhood Development while attending Morris County Community College. Then, she became a teacher and worked in New Jersey prior to relocating to Hertford, North Carolina, in 2014 to live with her mother.

But, none of Karen’s loved ones ever expected what occurred in May of 2015, when the 39-year-old headed out to run some errands and vanished without a trace.

It all began on May 30, 2015, when Karen left home at about 12:00 p.m. and told her mom she was going to run errands. Afterward, she’d planned to see some of her friends.

Later that same evening, Karen reportedly sent her mom a text, claiming that she’d be heading home early. Then, at about 10:00 p.m., she was last seen leaving a Food Lion grocery store located on North Broad Street and Coke Avenue in Edenton, North Carolina. Karen was alone at the time and had used her mom’s Discover credit card to make three different transactions at the store.

After that final sighting, Karen did not make it home and was never seen or heard from again. Her mother ultimately reported her missing to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.

Once an investigation was launched, it was learned that the same Discover credit card had been used on May 31, 2015, to buy gas at a convenience store between Edenton and Herford.

Later, on June 8, 2015, Karen’s car – a red 1997 Lincoln Continental with a North Carolina license plate reading DCC-8784 – was discovered abandoned. It had been left behind an apartment complex located about one mile away from the Food Lion grocery store.

Authorities found that the car doors were locked, and Karen’s keys were missing. Additionally, none of Karen’s belongings were left in the car aside from a pack of cigarettes she’d bought at Food Lion. No DNA or fingerprints were found in the car, either.

