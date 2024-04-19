This Texas College Student Vanished While Barefoot After Stepping Outside To Pick Up A Food Delivery Order Last Month

The search continues for Caleb Harris, a 21-year-old college student who mysteriously vanished with no shoes on in the early morning hours of March 4 while picking up a food delivery order.

Caleb, an avid fisherman and student at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, had reportedly been playing video games with his two roommates earlier that night. They lived in an off-campus apartment located off of Ennis Joslin Road near S. Padre Island Drive. Caleb also had a friend from Colorado who was visiting him at the time.

Then, after remaining in contact with his family and friends via Snapchat between 2:00 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., he walked outside to pick up an Uber Eats order. Caleb subsequently vanished and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, leaving behind his keys and wallet.

“That seems to be the only item that we’re missing. We have his keys; we have his truck locked; the dog’s back in the apartment. There’s nothing else missing,” Caleb’s father, Randy Harris, said.

Later that same day, Caleb’s roommates realized that his Uber Eats food order had been left outside their door. Yet, Caleb was gone, and the investigation into his disappearance began.

Authorities have since conducted various interviews with people close to Caleb, allowing them to establish a timeline of events leading up to his appearance.

First, at 12:56 a.m. on March 4, doorbell camera footage captured Caleb, his roommate, and his friend playing with a puppy in the parking lot. The dog reportedly belonged to the girlfriend of one of Caleb’s roommates.

“Nothing appeared out of the ordinary, and the three young men returned to Harris’s apartment. Their mutual friend departed shortly thereafter,” the Corpus Christi Police Department stated.

Next, at about 2:20 a.m., one of Caleb’s roommates claimed he was going to bed. At that point, Caleb reportedly said he planned to stay up and order lunch for the next day using Uber Eats. He ordered two Lunchables and a Red Bull.

