Toddlers May Hit Due To A Lack Of Impulse Control Or Ability To Express Big Feelings, But Here’s How To Respond So You Can Effectively Nip This Behavior In The Bud

From adorable giggles to endless rounds of peekaboo, raising children brings an abundance of joy into every parent’s life.

However, parenthood also comes along with its fair share of confusing challenges. For instance, your toddler might start using their fists to throw punches at you.

Their aggressive behavior can be shocking, frustrating, and even embarrassing. Some parents take their toddler’s hitting as a sign that they’ve failed at parenting.

But many toddlers hit at one time or another because of the lack of impulse control at that age. Additionally, using their bodies is the only way they know how to communicate and express big feelings.

The way you respond to your child’s hitting will determine how likely they are to do it again. And, of course, this is the type of behavior you want to nip in the bud. So, what should you do when your toddler hits you?

First of all, make it clear to your child that it is not okay to hit, kick, or bite others, and explain what respect is. Frame these rules in positive statements. Instead of telling your toddler, “Do not hit,” say, “Use respectful touches.”

When your child hits you, firmly tell them that hitting is not allowed and that it hurts the other person. Try not to let any aggressive behavior slide. It’s important to stay consistent so that your child learns hitting is not something you or anyone else will tolerate.

Ensure that your child understands the consequences of breaking the rules about hitting. Some effective consequences include time-outs, taking away toys, and paying for their behavior through chores.

Time-outs give toddlers the space they need to learn how to calm themselves down and regulate their emotions. Some kids may require additional discipline strategies. You might need to take away certain privileges, such as access to electronics or toys.

