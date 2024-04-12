She’s Sharing All The Unusual Things She’s Doing To Celebrate Her Daughter’s First Birthday To Make Life Easier For Everybody Involved

Have you ever been to a birthday party for a baby under three years old and noticed that the parents went all out for a party their child wasn’t likely to remember?

As someone who loves a good party, I do not judge parents who want to throw a big party for their little baby. Life is precious, and in these trying times, it’s important to celebrate whenever we can.

However, parents who throw big birthday bashes for their infants sometimes tend to expect a lot from their guests, like start times in the middle of the day, expensive gifts, etc.

That’s why one mom is taking to social to share how her baby’s first birthday party will be different and low-key.

Rachel (@rachonlife) is a mom and TikTok creator who posted a viral video about her daughter’s first birthday party, which will have some specific details in place.

Although Rachel says some of these things are considered “not normal” for a first birthday party, they will make life easier for her and her family and guests.

“It’s [going to be] at 9:30 am,” says Rachel.

“It’s only an hour and a half long. I literally put 9:30 am to 11:00 am on the invitation. I want you all to know I don’t want you at my house all day [and] I do not expect you to sacrifice your entire Saturday for a child’s birthday party.”

Rachel explained that this specific window would give everyone enough time to visit and wish her daughter a happy birthday while allowing everyone to enjoy the rest of their Saturdays freely and not interfere with her daughter’s nap routine.

