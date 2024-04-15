She Shared The Strangely Detailed And “Weird” Questions Asked On Her Teen Daughter’s Medical Paperwork For School

If you’re a parent with a kid in public school, you’ve probably had to fill out paperwork to inform the school and school nurses about their basic health information.

This paperwork usually inquires about your child’s age, if they have any allergies, on any medications, etc. The information is fairly basic and can be used in an emergency.

However, some schools are apparently requiring much more specific and personal health information from parents.

One TikTok user recently went viral after sharing the suspiciously detailed questions listed on her teenage daughter’s medical paperwork for school. Lauren had already filled out health forms at the beginning of her daughter’s school year but was unexpectedly given more paperwork in the middle of the year.

“My 13-year-old daughter just brought home this student health questionnaire that the school nurse gave to everybody apparently and needed back immediately,” says Lauren (@lauren1xoxo), a mom and TikTok user, at the beginning of her viral video.

“But I need you to help me figure out if it’s weird or not because it seems weird to me.”

Lauren begins reading from the questionnaire, which starts with fairly basic questions, asking if her child has any allergies, diseases, or disorders the school should know about. But then, it quickly starts to get weird.

An entire section of the questionnaire included questions about Lauren’s pregnancy and her daughter’s birth. It asked if Lauren had a healthy pregnancy, how her daughter was delivered, if there were any complications during her birth, etc. The questionnaire went as far as to ask how long Lauren was pregnant with her daughter, what week of pregnancy she was born, etc.

Then, the questionnaire wanted to know all the details about her daughter’s development as an infant: when she sat up for the first time, when she said her first word, as well as when she crawled and walked for the first time.

