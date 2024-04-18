He Put His Engagement On Hold After His Fiancée Revealed She’s Spent Years Lying About Her Finances

Two years ago, this 27-year-old man got engaged, and he’s been with his 26-year-old fiancée for six years in total now.

He and his fiancée are quite independent, and they discussed keeping their finances separate while splitting all their expenses equally.

Since they make their own money, they are responsible for each paying their own bills. They do own a home, so they have one joint account that they put money into to pay for any bills related to their home as well as their mortgage. Aside from that, nothing they do money-wise is shared.

“I have always been extremely careful with money and am very particular about living below my means – I save nearly 40% of my income every month and maintain a (probably excessive) emergency fund,” he explained.

“All of my debts (except the mortgage) are completely paid off. She shares the same ideals (or at least I thought she did), which made me believe we were very compatible with each other.”

“We bought our house 3 years ago, and she put herself through school and graduated with a Master’s Degree almost 2 years ago.”

But then, when his fiancée graduated, she ended up losing her job. She spent months trying to find a new role with the same pay, but she had no luck.

So, she returned to the job she had at a pottery studio before she was working on her Master’s. She makes minimum wage if that.

She adores pottery, and this was literally the only job she could find. In time, his fiancée was able to become the Assistant Manager of the studio, which came along with an annual salary of approximately $35,000.

