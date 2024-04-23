She Gave Her 11-Year-Old Daughter A Phone For A Year But Ultimately Took It Away Because She Regretted Her Decision And Felt The Device Was Creating Too Much Drama In Her Daughter’s Life

While living in the digital age, there’s a decision every parent is forced to make now. Every parent has to decide at what age they will allow their child to have a cell phone.

There are so many pros and cons to weigh. If you give your kid a cellphone before they’re a legal adult, you give them an easier way to get in touch with you if they need you.

But, if you give your child a cellphone, particularly a smartphone, at too young, they may gain access to things you don’t want them to see.

Parents have been weighing in their thoughts and feelings on this subject for years on social media, and the stakes change as phones evolve.

Kailey (@the_geriatricmillennial), a mom and content creator, recently went viral after sharing that she recently took away the cellphone her 11-year-old had for a year because she felt it had a negative effect on her life.

“I took away my 11-year-old’s phone after she had a phone for over a year,” says Kailey at the start of her video.

“What’s going to happen? I don’t know. I have an 11-year-old and almost 13-year-old, and I regret giving them phones.”

Kailey gave each of her kids a cell phone after they turned 10, mainly for safety reasons. She wanted them to go where they wanted in the neighborhood and visit friends’ houses without worrying about being unable to contact her. Plus, there was some extra assurance for her, as she could track their locations if she didn’t hear from them.

Additionally, Kailey had issues with some of the parents in her community, who wouldn’t take the time to meet her or give her their cell numbers before having her kids over.

