Her Husband Expects Her To Help Him Pay All The Bills So Her Stepdaughter Can Live Rent-Free With Them

Three years ago, this woman got married to her husband, and they both have grown children from previous relationships.

Her son is about to graduate from college, and her husband has a daughter who graduated two years back.

Her stepdaughter used to live all on her own, but then her stepdaughter’s landlord started placing “unreasonable demands” on her.

So, her stepdaughter asked if she was allowed to move in with them, and they said yes. Her stepdaughter has a full-time job, so she fully anticipated that her stepdaughter would be contributing to their household expenses.

“Just recently, my husband brought up the bills of the month, and obviously, they were higher than usual because now it is the consumption of 3 instead of 2,” she explained.

“I thought that since we are 3 adults living, then the distribution is going to be among us 3, but no, my husband wanted to distribute everything among him and me. So the consumption of 3 among only 2.”

She really has an issue with her husband not wanting his daughter to pay any of the bills around their house.

She doesn’t think it’s fair for her to have to pay more money out of her own pocket to support an adult who has a job.

Additionally, since her son is about to graduate, she’s been saving up her own money to purchase a nice graduation gift for him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.