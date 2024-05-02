Here’s How To Properly Style Houseplants In Your Home To Keep The Greenery Looking Like Purposeful Decor As Opposed To Clutter

Having a green thumb is a lovely skill that will serve you well when cultivating plants in the home. Indoor plants provide multiple benefits, such as increasing productivity, reducing stress levels, and producing cleaner air. They also help elevate your interior design.

However, a healthy, beautiful plant can seem like clutter if you don’t know how to style it. Styling houseplants to look like purposeful decor can be tricky business. No matter how many you own, here are some tips that will help you turn your home into a lush, green, leafy oasis.

Take Your Environment Into Account

When considering how to style houseplants in a room, it’s not just about how the display will look. You also have to make sure the environmental conditions are right for your plants.

Many people tend to buy plants because they like the way they look, but so much of proper plant styling is about taking your environment into account.

Assess the natural light, humidity levels, vents, and drafty spots in your home. Some plants can tolerate shade and still manage to thrive in windowless rooms, but others will need plenty of sunlight to grow. Environmental factors will affect the health of your plants and, in turn, the aesthetic of your space.

Start Small

If you’re not already an experienced plant parent with an entire collection of leafy companions, then it’s a good thing to start small. Social media may influence you to quickly decorate with as many plants as possible, but you should refrain from making such a hasty move.

Easing yourself into the world of plant caretaking is always recommended. You also don’t want to overwhelm your existing decor with an entire indoor jungle. So, just buy a few plants and start from there!

