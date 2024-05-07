Her Bully Screamed At Her For Failing An Important Test, Since She Refused To Share Lecture Notes

This 21-year-old girl is currently in college, and she sadly gets bullied nearly every single day by a girl named Katy and all of her friends.

Katy and her friends constantly make fun of her makeup, her clothes, and anything she says in class.

She has never given Katy and her friends a reason to hate her so much, and she tries her best not to let them get to her.

Now, she is a great student and she makes sure to be present for every single lecture. Two weeks ago, they had a very important test, and she was one of the only people in her class who had all the notes from the lectures.

“A few days before the exam, Katy texted me, asking for my notes (she had never texted me before),” she explained.

“I read this message in my notification bar but didn’t open it. I decided to ignore her text and not respond to it at all. I just deleted the notification and didn’t care much.”

Last week, the test results came back, and the majority of their class passed. Katy happens to be one of the few people who did not pass.

Over their lunch break, Katy came up to her and began yelling that it was all her fault she failed since she never shared her notes.

She felt anxious and shocked as Katy kept screaming and calling her names. People quickly stopped to stare at the two of them.

