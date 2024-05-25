She Disappeared In 2020 After Calling 911 And Her Mom, Saying She Felt Unsafe

In 2020, 31-year-old Susan Lane of Annapolis, Maryland, was reportedly living out of her car. She was known to frequently visit West Street, the Giant Food store on Forest Drive, and the Harbor 9 Cinema on Solomons Island Road.

Susan was also reportedly receiving professional help and taking medications for some mental health issues when she disappeared on March 2, 2020.

That evening, she was last seen at a McDonald’s, located at 1941 West Street in Annapolis. But, at around 12:00 a.m., she dialed 911 and claimed to have been harassed by an unidentified woman.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene, but after questioning the unidentified woman, they did not investigate the matter any further – reportedly deeming it “not a threat.”

Then, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Susan called her mother, claiming to have been harassed that evening. She also said that she did not feel safe. This was the last time anyone heard from Susan again.

At 9:30 a.m. the following morning, Susan’s car – a brown BMW sedan – was discovered by a male acquaintance. He reportedly saw her car sitting at a local Shell gas station, located in the 2000 block of West Street.

The vehicle had been parked in front of a gas pump for hours. The keys were also still in the ignition, and the driver’s side door was found ajar. Additionally, Susan’s purse and cell phone had been left on the passenger seat.

Upon finding the car, Susan’s acquaintance reportedly used her cell phone to call Susan’s mother – Nancy Wright Lane – and tell her that her daughter was missing.

After receiving that phone call, Nancy immediately headed to the gas station. Then, once she saw her daughter’s purse on the passenger seat, she took it with her. She also recovered Susan’s cell phone from the male acquaintance.

