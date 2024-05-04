She Doesn’t Want To See Her In-Laws On Mother’s Day Because She Hoped To Celebrate With Her Own Little Family, But They’re Acting Passive Aggressive And Making Her Feel Crazy

When you reach a certain age and start having kids and raising a family, there may come a time when you don’t want to do as many things with your non-immediate family.

It doesn’t mean you don’t love your non-immediate family members like grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc.; it just means you want to celebrate smaller, more private, and scared moments with the family you built.

One woman recently told her in-laws she wanted to spend Mother’s Day with only her husband and baby instead of trying to attend a larger family gathering, and they were not happy.

She’s 25-years-old, married, and the mother of a one-year-old baby girl. This year’s Mother’s Day will be her second one since she had her baby, and she wants it to be very different from last year’s.

Last year’s Mother’s Day, her first one as a mom, was quite unpleasant, as she attended a family gathering at her in-laws’ house. Since her baby was so young, she spent most of the day trying to take care of her and keep her quiet while everyone else was running around and having a good time.

“My in-laws are very emotionally manipulative, and that’s been a pattern the whole time I’ve been married to my husband,“ she said.

“This Mother’s Day is coming up, and I decided to tell my husband I wanted to spend the day with our little family and maybe see my family, who live about an hour from us.”

Her husband was okay with the idea, but it did not go so well when it was time to break the news to her in-laws.

Her father-in-law sent a text to her husband’s side of the family and invited everyone over for a Mother’s Day dinner. Not wanting to take away her husband’s time with his mom, she had him offer for them to see his family the day before the holiday and then spend Mother’s Day at home or with her family.

