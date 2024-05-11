She Planned To Travel From Illinois To Iowa To Care For Her Hospitalized Mother In 2021, But She Never Arrived And Has Been Missing Ever Since

Born on November 16, 1981, Sheena Louise Gibbs grew up in rural Muscatine, Iowa, before later relocating to Chicago, Illinois.

There, she graduated from The Graduate School at Northwestern University in Evanston and went on to become a home health aide. Sheena is also a cancer survivor who, despite battling her own struggles, loved helping other people and was a social justice activist.

“Sheena is a go-getter. She’s very strong-willed and positive,” said her aunt, Lela Tarver.

Most recently, in 2021, 40-year-old Sheena had been working at the University of Illinois Chicago – performing COVID-19 test scheduling.

She was also living in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago with her boyfriend and was known by her loved ones to be a very outgoing and bubbly person who adored dancing.

Yet, on November 3, 2021, Sheena mysteriously disappeared, and her family has been left reeling ever since.

That day, she’d reportedly been in touch with her cousin, Chris Dixon, and planned to travel to Davenport, Iowa, in order to care for her mother – who had been hospitalized. Sheena had power of attorney over her mother’s healthcare and told her family that she’d be arriving to care for her mom on November 4, 2021.

However, Sheena never showed up, and her family is still searching for answers as to why. Leading up to her disappearance, she was reportedly in close contact with her loved ones.

“Before her disappearance, she was in regular contact with family, and we have not heard anything since then. So, it’s obviously very disturbing. We are very, very concerned,” Chris explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.