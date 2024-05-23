She Served Her Husband With Divorce Papers Because He’s Gained Over 225 Pounds Since They Got Married

This 27-year-old woman and her husband, who is 34, got married six years ago. Prior to tying the knot, they also dated for three years.

Back when they first met, her husband was a very healthy and fit guy, too. In fact, she even thought he was “quite the gym rat.”

Yet, ever since they got married, her husband has gained a significant amount of weight – over 225 pounds, to be exact.

“And he is still adding to that number,” she said.

Now, she does not recognize her husband and believes he isn’t the same man who she fell in love with.

Every single day, when she returns home after work, she finds their kitchen totally trashed. Apparently, her husband can no longer clean up after himself anymore and requires assistance to complete multiple daily tasks.

“It hurts to see how much he has lost himself,” she admitted, “And honestly, I’m getting quite tired.”

After all, she believes that she did not sign up to take care of her husband. Nonetheless, their relationship, as of late, has left her feeling like she’s working two jobs.

That’s why, just last week, she finally decided to serve her husband with divorce papers. However, he didn’t take it well and just blew up on her.

