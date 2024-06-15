She Slapped A Strange Woman In The Park For Picking Up Her Daughter Without Asking

When you’re a mother, you likely feel that you will stop at nothing to protect your child, even if that means getting physical with someone in extreme circumstances.

One woman recently hit another woman in the face after she picked up her infant at the park without her permission.

She has a six-month-old daughter and recently took her on a nice outing to the park. Unfortunately, that outing went downhill rather quickly.

“I had her in a stroller, and we were sitting on a bench when this normal crazy-looking ‘Karen’ came up to us,” she said.

“She started making small talk, which was fine at first. But then she started asking all these personal questions about Emily, [like] how old she was if she was bottle fed, [and other] stuff like that. It was getting uncomfortable, so I tried to politely end the conversation.”

Out of the blue, the woman reached down into her stroller and picked up Emily without asking if it was alright first.

She immediately freaked out and told the woman to put Emily down, but the woman completely ignored her and kept cooing and making faces at Emily.

“I was panicking and yelling at her to give me my daughter back, but she just wouldn’t listen,” she recalled.

“In that moment, my protective instincts kicked in. I grabbed Emily out of her arms and pushed her away. She stumbled back, and I slapped her. I think I might have hit her with something because she started bleeding from her nose. She started screaming that I assaulted her and was going to call the police.”

