He Thinks He Should Dump His Girlfriend Since She Loves Tormenting People Over Their Weight

It’s been a bit more than two years now that this 25-year-old guy has been with his girlfriend, who is the same age as him.

He says she’s pretty incredible, aside from one part of her personality that he absolutely cannot stand.

His girlfriend is completely obsessed with tormenting people over their weight, and she takes great pleasure in especially targeting children.

He knows this makes his girlfriend a terrible person, and he’s so upset about how she treats people that he’s considering breaking up with her.

“She can sometimes be unbelievably cruel and disgusting, a borderline psychopath, when she makes such bad comments,” he explained.

“Earlier this year, she made me furious when she made fun of a special needs kid who was overweight at a restaurant.”

“I was extremely angry; I unleashed on her in public and broke up with her at that moment. She then kept crying and apologizing for weeks, promising to be better and seeking therapy.”

He gave in and took his girlfriend back after that, as he truly believed she deserved a second chance to prove she had changed.

It’s now been four months since he got back together with his girlfriend, and sadly, she has not changed in the least.

