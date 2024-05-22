She’s A Flight Attendant Who Refused To Cover For A Hungover Coworker During A Flight, So Her Coworker Got Reported To HR, And Now She’s Being Called A Snitch

This 22-year-old woman currently works as a flight attendant for a major airline, and she really loves her job. She enjoys getting to meet new people and travel to different places, and she appreciates the camaraderie with her coworkers.

“However, an incident happened recently that has caused a lot of tension among my team, and I’m not sure if I handled it the right way,” she said.

It all began a few weeks ago when they had a layover in Las Vegas. Obviously, the city has a reputation for being wild, so some of her coworkers opted to enjoy the nightlife while they were there.

She, on the other hand, decided to stay in and rest since she had to work an early flight the following morning. One of her 24-year-old coworkers named Laura also had to work that early flight, but she still went out and “partied pretty hard.”

Well, the following morning, Laura wound up arriving at the airport looking super hungover.

“She looked terrible and was clearly not in any condition to work,” she recalled.

But she still didn’t expect Laura to pull her aside before their flight and ask if she could cover some duties because Laura wasn’t feeling good. Plus, her coworker even dropped a hint that she might try to sneak into their crew rest area to sleep off the hangover.

This really shocked her, too, because their jobs as flight attendants are critical for ensuring passenger safety. So, she believes that everyone always needs to be at their best.

That’s why she refused to cover for Laura – claiming it wasn’t fair to the rest of their crew or the passengers.

