The Married Man She’s Crushing On At Work Got Cheated On, So She Wants To Make A Move

This 24-year-old woman works with a 26-year-old married man named Paul, and he’s technically one of her supervisors.

They’ve worked closely for the last two years, and they are auditors for a major public accounting firm.

In their lines of work, you are an associate for two years before you can get promoted, and she’s close to her promotion.

Once she does obtain her promotion, she and Paul will spend the next couple of years on the exact same level in their office, and he will no longer be above her.

“Anyway, Paul was really good to me when I started and taught me a lot,” she explained. “He’s kind and funny and just so cute.”

“Totally not the kind of guy I am usually into, but I developed a crush on him anyway. But Paul had just gotten married when I started, so a crush is all it stayed.”

“Fast forward to a few months ago, and Paul’s wife cheats on him. It’s a fully blown affair with her boss and he catches her almost in the act. He’s crushed, and just after it happened, he was a shell of himself. They separate, she wants him back but he doesn’t know if he can ever trust her again.”

Currently, she’s working on a big audit with Paul, and this project has taken several months so far. Due to this, she and Paul have had to spend a lot of hours working on it together.

She and Paul have grown even closer, and he finally opened up to her about his marriage. She knows this isn’t exactly professional, but Paul is clearly heartbroken and has nobody to turn to.

