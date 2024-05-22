The Secret To Having A Clean House Is The “Small Stuff,” So Here Are Six Simple Habits Of Women Who Always Have Their Homes Together

The feeling of coming home to a clean house is always enjoyable. Cleaning itself is not. You may think that in order to maintain a spotless home, you need to be on your hands and knees scrubbing vigorously at all visible surfaces every other day.

While a deep cleaning is necessary from time to time, it’s not the secret to having a consistently clean house—the small stuff is. Here are some daily little cleaning habits that will make your home sparkle more than ever before.

Make The Bed

For me, personally, the bedroom is always the first place to collect clutter. To keep the clutter at bay, try making the bed every morning. It’s quick, easy, and does a lot to make your room feel put together. If you start with that, it might prevent you from creating a mess immediately after cleaning your room.

Do Laundry Regularly

Don’t let piles of laundry build up every week before finally getting around to washing them. A mountainous load will feel like it takes forever to fold and put away, which will deter you from wanting to complete the chore at all, and that will only cause your laundry pile to grow.

Try doing smaller, separate loads throughout the week to make the task less daunting. Putting on a podcast or an episode of your favorite TV show also helps get you through the folding.

Wipe Down Surfaces

One of the best cleaning habits you can pick up is to wipe down countertop surfaces throughout the day. The moment that I incorporated this into my daily cleaning routine, my life was changed for the better.

