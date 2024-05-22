Her Boyfriend’s Dad Is Super Creepy, And She’s Uncomfortable Being In Their Home

For seven long years, this 24-year-old girl has been with her boyfriend, who is the same age as her. Their relationship is wonderful, except for one major problem: she feels incredibly uneasy around her boyfriend’s family.

While her boyfriend’s brother and mom are pretty silent, and she doesn’t speak to them much, his dad is not someone she can just peacefully exist around.

She says her boyfriend’s dad is a bad person. He’s stolen from loved ones, has an ugly temper, gets aggressive if someone doesn’t agree with him, and lately has become verbally abusive to his immediate family.

While this does not have a direct impact on her, she can’t help but witness this man’s terrible behavior while in her boyfriend’s home.

And over the course of the last three years, she’s grown uncomfortable with the remarks or jokes her boyfriend’s dad will make at her expense.

“Just to name a few instances, he was [angry] off at his wife about something insignificant, and when it was just him and me alone in the living room, he said, ‘If only I were younger, I’d get with someone like you,'” she explained.

“Or the many times I’ve caught him looking at me up and down for too long and calling me pretty. Recently, he’s started taking pictures of family members, which sounds innocent enough. Except that he always finds a way to take photos of me alone or his younger son’s girlfriends, which he chose to print and frame for himself. Then he picks up the photo every once in a while and says, ‘I don’t want to sound like a creepy old man, but these girls are gorgeous.'”

“I don’t want to sound crazy or dramatic, but there have been several instances where I felt extremely uncomfortable by how he looks at me; I can’t even explain it properly.”

She has noticed her boyfriend’s dad staring at the girlfriends his brother has had in the same way. He also looks at younger girls who are family friends like this, too.

