These Are All The Summer Nail Trends You Can Start Getting Excited About Right Now

Summertime is a great time to start experimenting with not only new nail colors but different types of manicures as well.

It’s time to pack away the colors of fall and winter and start picking out what you want to rock on your nails this summer.

Here are some summer nail trends for you to give a go this year and start wearing now!

Russian almond nails

For a while, almond-shaped nails were the must-have manicure. Today, a new, more exotic version of the almond-shaped nail is trending, and that’s Russian almond nails.

This nail shape is sharper and a lot more fierce. So, while it may not be the most practical nail shape, it is extremely fun and perfect for a summer rave or music festival.

Dipped French nails

People are always finding new ways to spice up a French manicure. While people love seeing that clean-cut line at the tip of their fingers, the plain white French manicure can easily get boring.

Dipped French nails are much more dramatic and eye-catching and look great with metallic polishes.

