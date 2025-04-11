Biodegradable Nails Are Now A Reality, And You Can Melt Them Down To Create A New Set

nika57 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Getting your nails done on a regular basis isn’t exactly environmentally friendly. Fortunately, a team of researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder has come up with a more sustainable option. They designed press-on nails that are colorful, customizable, and biodegradable.

The designs are called Bio-e-Nails. They consist of ingredients from algae or the hard exteriors of shellfish and other animals.

The nails come in all shapes and sizes, from long and sparkly to short and neon. You can make them yourself and then melt them down to create a new set.

“With Bio-e-Nails, there can be a second life, a third life, a fourth life,” said Eldy Lázaro Vásquez, the lead author of the study and a doctoral student at the university.

“The material can be remelted and reshaped into new objects. You can make a new nail, for sure, but also a coaster for your coffee cup.”

The Bio-e-Nails were unveiled in March at the Tangible, Embedded, and Embodied Interaction conference in France.

The instructions for making these nails are available for free online. You just need some craft supplies and ingredients that can be found at many grocery stores.

For many people, going to the nail salon is a regular part of their maintenance routine. Getting their nails done is also a way for them to express themselves.

But this activity can come with a downside. There are many chemicals used in nail salons that can produce air pollutants, posing health risks to both customers and workers.

Methyl methacrylate, which helps acrylic nails bond to your real nails, is just one example. According to an estimate, the press-on nails industry is worth almost $700 million globally and is only continuing to grow. That means plenty of plastic waste is making its way into landfills.

Sustainable fashion is easier on the environment without having to sacrifice beauty or functionality. Bio-e-Nails are made with either agar—which comes from algae and is often used as a vegan substitute for gelatin—or chitosan—which is a common health supplement that comes from seashells and other animal products.

If you’re using chitosan, mix it with water and vinegar. Next, warm the mixture and let it cool in a water bath. Then, pour it into a clay mold in the shape of your favorite press-on nails.

After 48 hours, peel off the thin film and cut away any excess material. To make agar nails, the instructions are slightly different but just as simple.

You can even add food coloring to create colorful nails or include sparkles and crystals for a little bling. The researchers even put computer chips into Bio-e-Nails.

Bio-e-Nails are designed to be reused for as long as possible. So, get creative with your next look! The research was published here.