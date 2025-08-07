7 Nail Ideas To Try Before The Summer Is Over

Dmitri - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A Manicure Makes Everything Feel Better

Kobrinphoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

There’s something about a fresh set of nails that just makes life feel a little more together, even if you’re barely hanging on thanks to iced coffee and pure hope.

If you’ve been playing it safe or just haven’t had a minute to treat yourself lately, this is your nudge. A cute summer manicure doesn’t have to be anything fancy. It just has to be fun.

Here Are 7 Nail Ideas To Try Before The Summer Is Over

Galina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Something that makes you smile when you catch it in the sunlight or while you’re doomscrolling from your couch.

Whether you’re heading to the beach, out for brunch, or just vibing at home, here are a few nail ideas to try before summer officially starts slipping away. Because yep… It’s already August.

1. Ombré

looking2thesky – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

This combo is summer in nail form. It’s bright, happy, and looks like something you’d wear on a beach trip you booked at midnight.

You can go full ombré, do just the tips, or alternate the colors across your nails. However you wear it, it’s loud in the best way.

2. Tiny Charms

DreamTone Creations – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

If you’re not into bright colors but still want something cute, try a milky nude or sheer pink with one tiny detail on each nail.

A heart, a pearl, or maybe a little gold star charm will pull it all together. It’s the kind of mani that looks amazing holding a glass of wine or your iced latte.

3. Modern French Tips

marinafrost – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

White tips are fine, but colored is far more fun. Try coral, neon green, or a deep cobalt blue. You can stick with one color or switch it up across all ten fingers. It’s clean yet playful, and will work for literally any event you still have on your calendar for the summer.

4. Jelly Nails

Darya Lavinskaya – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

These are so shiny and sheer, it’s almost like your nails are wearing lip gloss. Think cherry red, tangerine, or watermelon pink, but with that see-through candy finish. They’re low effort but still make you feel like you’ve got your life together.

5. Playful Prints

Dmitri – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Little strawberries, cherries, lemons, or even watermelon slices are having a moment. You don’t have to be a nail art pro either; there are tons of stickers, stamps, and press-ons that make it easy to pull off. Think of it like decorating your nails the way you’d decorate a Lisa Frank notebook.

6. Mismatched Nails

abelena – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

If choosing one color feels boring, don’t. Pick a few that work together, or don’t work together at all, and rotate them across your fingers. Or switch things up with a little pattern on one hand and solid colors on the other. There’s no rule that says your manicure has to be symmetrical or coordinated. In fact, when it’s a little bit chaotic, it’s kind of better.

7. Solid, Bold Colors

smile35 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

A single bold shade can still feel fresh and summery. Cobalt blue, cherry red, bright coral, and pistachio are all popular colors right now. Sometimes the simplest choice is the most satisfying.

Final Thoughts

dina_shuba – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Your manicure doesn’t need to be as complicated as your life is right now; just do something that feels good every time you look at your hands.

Pick a color that’s outside what you would normally attempt, try a design you’ve never done before, or go all out with decals. August isn’t over yet, and neither is your hot mani era.