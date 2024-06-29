Archaeologists In China Recovered Over 900 Artifacts From Two Ming Dynasty Shipwrecks In The Depths Of The South China Sea

During the Ming dynasty, two merchant vessels sank down into the depths of the South China Sea. Now, archaeologists in China have recovered over 900 artifacts from the shipwrecks.

The ships are located around a mile below the water’s surface, roughly 93 miles southeast of the island of Hainan. They are about 14 miles away from each other.

Over the past year, researchers used both manned and unmanned submersibles to haul up 890 artifacts from the first vessel in three phases. They also documented the sites with underwater cameras and a three-dimensional laser scanner.

According to the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) in China, the trove of objects included copper coins, pottery, and porcelain. Overall, more than 10,000 items were found at the site.

Archaeologists think that the ship had been transporting porcelain from Jingdezhen, China when it sank. The team stumbled across 38 artifacts in the second ship, including porcelain, pottery, shells, deer antlers, and ebony logs that most likely came from somewhere in the Indian Ocean.

They suspect that the ships were in operation during different parts of the Ming dynasty, which lasted from 1368 to 1644.

The Ming dynasty was founded by Emperor Hongwu. During the Ming dynasty, China’s population doubled. The country also established important cultural ties with the West when maritime trade developed in 1557.

China exported silk and allowed a European presence in their empire. As a result, their cuisine expanded, as foods like peanuts and sweet potatoes were introduced for the first time.

Furthermore, the period was known for its drama, literature, and porcelain. The porcelain was made with various hues, but it mostly featured a classic blue-and-white color scheme. It was created by grinding china stone, combining it with china clay, and baking until translucent.

