Archaeologists Unearthed A Shrine In Pompeii With Rare Blue Paint On The Walls

At Pompeii, numerous artifacts and structures have been found, offering an intriguing glimpse of another time.

After the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 C.E., the ancient Roman city was buried by volcanic rock and ash, preserving its remains for over 2,000 years.

Every day, more new discoveries are being made in Pompeii, as there is still about a third of the city that has not been fully excavated yet.

Recently, archaeologists have unearthed another fascinating find in the form of a shrine with rare blue paint on the walls.

It is called a sacrarium, which is a type of ancient Roman shrine where rituals were performed and sacred objects were held.

Aside from the blue color, the walls are adorned with paintings of female figures who symbolize the four seasons.

On some of the walls, there are images related to agriculture and sheep farming, such as a plow and a staff that was used by shepherds and hunters. One of the paintings appeared to be of a large spotted cat.

According to the Pompeii Archaeological Park, the blue color choice for the shrine is special since the hue was generally reserved for elaborately decorated rooms, making it a rare occurrence. It signified that the space was of great importance.

Archaeologists came across the shrine during excavations in Regio IX, a residential area in central Pompeii.

